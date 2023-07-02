Guwahati: Meitei militants reportedly launched a horrifying attack on the Kuki villages in the Langza and Chinglangmei areas in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Chinglangmei is around 70 km southeast of Imphal.

The militants allegedly behead a Kuki village volunteer, identified as David Thiek, during the attack carried out in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the militants also torched another church and multiple houses at Langza village near the Sagang area.

Reports further said that five villagers were taken captive by militants, compounding the already harrowing situation.

The situation in Langza village near Sagang is particularly grave, as miscreants also set fire to a church, exacerbating the plight of the affected communities.

These clashes between Kukis and Meiteis, which started on May 3, have so far claimed the lives of approximately 160 individuals, with numerous others sustaining injuries.

In a separate incident, three Meiteis were gunned down by suspected Kuki tribal militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Khujuma Tabi village in the Kumbi area at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.