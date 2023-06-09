IMPHAL: Fresh violence has been reported from the turmoil-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

According to sources, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur came under attack by miscreants.

This incident took place in the wee hours of Friday (June 09).

Sources claimed that miscreants, armed with automatic rifles, opened fire at the ‘unarmed’ Kuki villagers.

At least three persons, according to sources, have died and several others sustained injuries.

While many are still reported to be missing.

The tragedy could have been more horrific, had security personnel arrived at the scene late.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces recover 35 weapons in combing operations

Sources informed that personnel of the Indian Army were at a nearby location, conducting combing operation, when the firing started.

Upon hearing gunshots, the army personnel rushed to the spot, and engaged the armed miscreants in a heavy gunfight.

With the army personnel launching a ferocious counter assault, the miscreants retreated from the area.

Meanwhile, forces have beefed up security in and around the village.

This attack on the Kuki village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Friday came after two days of relative peace in the state.

On Thursday (June 08), security advisor to the Manipur government – Kuldiep Singh – had stated that the state is limping back to normalcy.