Guwahati: Security forces conducted joint combing operations for the second consecutive day on Thursday in the Hills and Valley Sector of violence-hit Manipur.

Operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas, said a security official.

The presence of magistrates along with the Army columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas, the official added.

During the operations, a total of 35 weapons(all types), ammunition & warlike stores were recovered on Thursday.

Domination of NH 37 to ensure incident-free movement of essential goods to & from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations, he said.

Sustained confidence-building measures, a people-centric approach & initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure the de-escalation of tensions & early return to normalcy.

During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population, the official added.