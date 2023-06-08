Manipur
Security forces conducted joint combing operations for the second consecutive day on Thursday in violence-hit Manipur.

Guwahati: Security forces conducted joint combing operations for the second consecutive day on Thursday in the Hills and Valley Sector of violence-hit Manipur.

Operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas, said a security official. 

The presence of magistrates along with the Army columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas, the official added. 

During the operations, a total of 35 weapons(all types), ammunition & warlike stores were recovered on Thursday. 

Domination of NH 37 to ensure incident-free movement of essential goods to & from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations, he said.

Sustained confidence-building measures, a people-centric approach & initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure the de-escalation of tensions & early return to normalcy. 

During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population, the official added.

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in