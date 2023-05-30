KOLKATA: Chief minister of West Bengal and president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party – Mamata Banerjee has sought the permission of the central government to visit the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur.

“The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there,” an official told PTI.

According to the official, the TMC supremo has been closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah is camping in Manipur to overlook the measures taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), chaired an all-party meeting at the residence of Manipur chief minister in Imphal.

The meeting was convened to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Almost all political parties from Manipur attended the meeting chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day Amit Shah also met representatives from different civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur.

Prior to the meeting with the CSOs, Amit Shah also sat for discussions with women leaders of Manipur over breakfast.

He said: “Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state.”