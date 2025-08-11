Assam Govt Job 2025 Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam in 2025.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of One (01) Research Fellow (Temporary) under a project entitled “Exploiting the alternate cost-effective potash sources for sustainable tea production in Northeast India” (Project code: NTRF: 224/2024) sponsored by NTRF in 2025.

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : 1st Class M.Sc Soil Science/Chemistry

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Research Experience in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Job Roles :

For lab and field works, soil sample collection from tea gardens, Monitoring of field experiments, sample collections and lab analysis, data generation and compilation, report preparation etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 20th August, 2025 at 10.00 am. Interested candidates should Report on or before 10.00 AM. The venue is at Neem Them Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, TRA, Jorhat.

How to apply :

Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. with the originals for verification along with the fill in application form as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here