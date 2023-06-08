IMPHAL: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has urged the state government to consider restoring internet services in the state.

Internet services, including broadband, were suspended by the Manipur government after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

MHRC chairperson justice U Bikash Saha and member KK Singh in an order asked the Manipur home commissioner to consider restoring internet in Manipur.

The MHRC issued the order after receiving a complaint from a person, hailing from Aizawl in Mizoram, named Kammingthang Hangshingan.

The complainant alleged that suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district of Manipur for over a month is a “human rights violation”.

“We are of the view that the Internet plays a vital role in the modern day life, more so when the young generation of the country who are working from home through the Internet and also the students who would appear in the examination through online may face severe effects without the Internet,” the Manipur rights panel stated in the order.

“There is no doubt that Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India gives certain rights to the citizens, but the said right is subject to Article 19 (2) which imposes some restriction.

“It would be proper on our part to ask the authority as to whether the Internet can be restored in the state of Manipur keeping balance between the security of the state and the interest of the citizens/people, including the student and elderly people,” the order added.

On the other hand, the Manipur government, on June 06, extended the suspension of internet services in the state till June 10.

This extension of suspension of internet services in Manipur came amid fresh instances of violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.