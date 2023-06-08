IMPHAL: Meitei Leepun – the Meitei group – which has been accused by tribal organisations in Manipur of spearheading attacks on people belonging to the Kuki community in the state has said that “bigger blow to come”.

Pramot Singh – the supremo of the Meitei Leepun group – in a conversation with The Indian Express stated that he ‘worships’ Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

“Yes, I worship the chief minister. It is because the language he uses resonates with our priorities. His goals are our goals also,” Singh said.

He claimed that his group has not been attacking the Kuki people, but in fact, “repelling Kuki attacks”.

Singh has warned of a ‘retaliation’ by his group towards the Kuki tribe, saying that “a bigger blow is to come”.

Furthermore, Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh informed that his outfit has over 14,000 members that include “senior citizens, women and children”.

Of these, 1000, Singh said, are “trained cadres” with some among them also “trained in arms”.

“Many of our members are ex-servicemen. So, they know how to use weapons,” Pramot Singh said.