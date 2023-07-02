Guwahati: Three people belonging to the Meitei community were gunned down by suspected Kuki tribal militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Khujuma Tabi village in the Kumbi area at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The death toll is likely to increase. Additional police personnel had been rushed to maintain law and order.

Angry villagers are planning to bring bodies to Imphal to demand justice.

The victims were guarding the village due to the ongoing communal clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes.

These clashes, which started on May 3, have so far claimed the lives of approximately 160 individuals, with numerous others sustaining injuries.

The attackers not only took the lives of the guards but also seized the two firearms they were using to protect the village.

Reports indicate that the enraged Meitei villagers retaliated by setting fire to the nearby Dumpi Kuki village.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in this incident, as the tribal villagers had already fled.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had initially contemplated resigning but ultimately reversed his decision following the urging of women activists.

He announced that, at this critical juncture, he had chosen to remain in office.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the Indian Air Force airlifted 10 companies of central forces personnel on Saturday night.

Officials have stated that additional personnel will be airlifted due to the escalating and uncontrollable nature of the circumstances.