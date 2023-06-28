IMPHAL: The Manipur Patriotic Party (MPP), a so-called political entity, which until recently was unknown, even to the people in Manipur, has raised objection to the two-day visit of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state.

Senior Congress leader and former president of the party Rahul Gandhi is slated to start his two-day tour of violence-hit Manipur on Thursday (June 29).

“Rahul Gandhi is not welcome to Manipur,” the MPP stated in a statement released to the media on Wednesday (June 28).

The MPP added: “We are strongly convinced that his visit is to fish in troubled waters as we have pointed out in an open letter that the present crisis in Manipur is the creation of Indian National Congress.”

The MPP also accused previous Congress governments, both at the Centre and in Manipur, of having encouraged entry of “illegal migrants” from Myanmar into the state.

“Successive INC governments at Centre and Manipur has followed the policy of encouraging illegal migrants from Burma (Presently Myanmar) and East Pakistan (Presently Bangladesh) and converting them as their vote banks to capture political power,” the MPP stated in the statement.

It added: “Kuki militant outfits have been groomed under INC governments at Centre and Manipur through informal ceasefire by Indian security forces since 2005 and then through suspension of operations (SoO) since 2008.”

“INC is anti-Meitei and anti-Naga and the party is responsible for the present sufferings by the people of Manipur,” the MPP statement read.

“We, therefore, do not welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi ji in Manipur as a leader of Indian National Congress Party unless he apologises for the injustice the party INC has done against the indigenous people of Manipur, especially, the Meiteis.”

The MPP also urged the people of Manipur to ‘boycott’ the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the state.

IS MPP A PROPAGANDA SPILLING MACHINE OF BJP?

With Manipur burning for the past 55 days, and no end to the large-scale violence in sight, the BJP governments – both at the Centre and the state – having failed to control the crisis, now seems to be resorting to spread of ‘fake’ propaganda to mislead the masses across India and hide their failures.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya, on Monday (June 26), tweeted that a party by the name – Manipur Patriotic Party – blamed the previous Congress governments at the Centre and Manipur for the crisis in the state.

“The Manipur Patriotic Party’s General Secretary (Org), Naorem Mohen blamed the Congress Party for being the root cause of the present crisis in the northeastern hill state. Writes an open letter to Rahul Gandhi,” Amit Malviya had tweeted.

But who is Naorem Mohen and where are the roots of this so called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party?

Till Sunday (June 25), none in the Northeast region, even in Manipur, was aware of the existence of a political party named Manipur Patriotic Party.

Furthermore, a twitter handle of this so called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party – was created only a few ago.

Moreover, interestingly, the news item mentioning the party blaming the Congress for the ongoing crisis in Manipur was first published on signpostnews.com.

It may be mentioned here that Naorem Mohen, who is the general secretary of the Manipur Patriotic Party, is interestingly, also the editor of the same portal.

Notably, being general secretary of the Manipur Patriotic Party and editor of a news portal are not the only things that define who Naorem Mohen is.

He is also well known in Manipur for having close ties with the ruling BJP.

Several pictures of Naorem Mohen with top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who has been silent on the issue of Manipur violence – are now being widely circulated on social media.

Naorem Mohen – the general secretary of the so-called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party – is also known for his anti-Kuki stand.

Even if there exists a political party by the name Manipur Patriotic Party, but can statements from one of its leaders, who is known to be closely associated with the ruling BJP, which has utterly failed to control the crisis in the state, be taken seriously.