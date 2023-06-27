Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced his visit to the violence-hit state of Manipur, scheduled from June 29 to June 30.

The visit aims to address the challenges faced by the people of Manipur and extend support to those affected by recent incidents of violence.

Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps established in the state to provide assistance to the affected individuals. He will also engage in interactions with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

By personally visiting the relief camps and engaging with civil society representatives, Rahul Gandhi seeks to understand the ground reality and ensure that the concerns and needs of the affected individuals are heard and addressed.

The clashes in Manipur began on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The state’s population consists of Meiteis, who account for about 53% and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and Nagas and Kukis, who constitute approximately 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal shared the announcement on Twitter, stating, “Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy, and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate.”