NEW DELHI: The all-party meeting convened by the central government on the violence in Manipur is “not important” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was claimed by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (June 22).

“The all-part meeting has been convened at a time, when the Prime Minister is not in the country,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added: “This shows that the PM is not at all interested in the all-party meeting (convened to discuss the situation in Manipur).”

The Congress leader also slammed PM Modi for maintaining silence, “despite Manipur being burning for 50 days”.

“Manipur has been burning since 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent,” said Rahul Gandhi.

This reaction from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came just a day after union home minister Amit Shah called for an all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Notably, the Congress party has stating that all-party meeting on Manipur violence should have been convened by the PM Narendra Modi himself, instead of the union home minister.

Allegations have been raised by several sections that the all-party meeting on Manipur violence was purposefully called at a time when Modi was not in the country, so as the Prime Minister doesn’t have to attend it.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States and is slated to be back in India on June 26.

Notably, even as the Northeast state of Manipur continues to be on the boil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a ‘stoic’ silence on the matter.

In fact, PM Narendra Modi opted to take a trip to the United States, instead of visiting Manipur or at least utter a word on the violence-ravaged Northeast state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

However, since the day mayhem broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to speak a word on the carnage in the state.

Earlier on June 18, people in Manipur registered their protest against the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence and mayhem in the Northeast state.

On June 18, people in different parts of Manipur broke transistors during the “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People broke transistors during weekly the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest against his silence on the Manipur violence.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the Prime Minister and also the Manipur government as protest against them for the ongoing violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that during the radio programme of PM Modi failed to mention even a word on the ongoing violence in Manipur.