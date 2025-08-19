Aizawl: The two-day monsoon session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will be held on August 27 and 28, an official said on Monday.

The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Mizoram Speaker Lalbiakzama, recently chalked out a detailed programme and decided that the upcoming session will last for two days, he said.

The official also said that the Assembly Secretariat has so far received one fresh bill, ‘The Mizoram Local Body Ombudsman Bill, 2025,’ and an amendment bill from the Land Revenue Department, both to be tabled during the two-day session.

In addition, one official resolution from the Forest Department, 350 starred questions, and 124 unstarred questions have been received as of Monday to be tabled and answered by the concerned ministers during the session, he said.

The upcoming monsoon session will be the fifth session of the current 9th State Legislative Assembly after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023, the official added.

