Aizawl: Lalbiakzama of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram was unanimously elected unopposed as Speaker of the new assembly on Tuesday, officials said.

The 58-year-old ZPM leader was elected to the state assembly for the first time from the Chalfih constituency in the assembly polls held on November 7.

Protem speaker Lalfamkima, who conducted the election to the speaker, declared Lalbiakzama as elected unopposed as opposition parties did not file any candidates, officials said.

A commerce graduate, Lalbiakzama had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2003 and 2013 on Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) tickets.

He is a businessman by profession and currently held vice chairman in the disciplinary action committee of the ZPM.

Lalbiakzama said that he would maintain impartiality in the house.

He urged the members to maintain decorum to ensure that the state legislature continued to enjoy the reputation of one of the finest legislatures in the country.

He also urged members to refrain from attacking others on personal matters.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte of Mizo National Front (MNF), home minister K. Sapdanga, BJP legislature party leader K. Beichhua, lone Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga and other four members from the ruling ZPM and opposition MNF congratulated Lalbiakzama in his election as the Speaker.

The first session of the new assembly began on Tuesday with protem speaker Lalfamkima administering the oath to 39 members.

Of the 40 members, 23 are first-timers or freshers and 20 of them are from ZPM, 2 from MNF and one from BJP.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will address the house on Wednesday.