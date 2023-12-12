IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asked the new CM of neighbouring Mizoram Lalduhoma to not interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.

This statement from the Manipur chief minister came in response to Mizoram CM’s recent remarks over reported maltreatment of tribal people residing in Moreh, Manipur.

“Instead focus of bringing back peace in Manipur,” CM Biren Singh asked Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this remark while attending the Nupee Lal Numit event in Imphal that was held to remember the bravery of two women from the state, who fought against the British.

“I never said anything when there was the Bru issue in Mizoram. So, it would be inappropriate for the new Mizoram CM to speak on matter of Manipur, which he does not have full knowledge about,” said CM Biren Singh.

On the other hand, the Manipur chief minister said that chief ministers of all the Northeast states have agreed to extend assistance for the early restoration of peace in this strife-torn state.

The CM stated that he stays in touch with his counterparts in other Northeast states on matters related to the present law and order situation of Manipur.

Biren Singh continued that they (CMs of Northeast states) expressed their willingness to extend all possible assistance in restoring peace in Manipur.

However, a state should not interfere in the internal matters of others, the Manipur CM added.