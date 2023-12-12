Aizawl: Newly sworn-in Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that his government would implement its priority programmes more efficiently and strictly.

Addressing the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party meeting at the party office here, Lalduhoma said that he wants people to assess and weigh the government through its works.

He said that the government’s priority programmes he had announced recently for 100 days would be implemented in a strict and stringent way.

“The people of Mizoram are testing our government. I want them to continue testing us. We will work hard no matter if we are going to lose the next elections. We will implement the priority programmes we had already announced for 100 days very strictly,” Lalduhoma said while addressing party workers.

The ZPM leader said that the poll outcome was not up to his expectation and this was because of the use of money power.

He said the ZPM despite being in power would not use money power during the campaign for the next assembly polls in 2028.

He said that he would monitor all constituencies as chief minister.

Urging ministers, MLAs and party workers to fulfill the aspirations of the people, Lalduhoma said that they (the people) should not be made disheartened

“We emerge victorious because of neutral voters. The more neutral voters there are; the better will be the government. The practice of excessive and illegitimate favouritism to one party should be shunned and people should not be disheartened,” he said, adding that if people are frustrated and disheartened they will no more have hope from other parties in the future.

He said that MLAs will enjoy a position almost similar to ministers under the new government, which follows the principle of a new system of governance.

MLAs will have more time to monitor and look after their respective constituencies, he added.

In a press conference after taking oath as the chief minister on December 8 Lalduhoma had announced 12 priority programmes his government would implement in the next 100 days.

He said that his government would give first priority to the farmers and would buy four agricultural products of farmers — ginger, turmeric, chili, and broomsticks — by fixing minimum prices.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician had said that his government would give priority to anti-corruption measures and would give general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption cases in the state

He had said that the new government would implement austerity measures in many ways, including cutting down on facilities enjoyed by chief ministers, ministers and MLAs by 50 per cent.

The government will also form a monitoring committee involving all stakeholders to tap development projects across the state, he had said.

The new ZPM government would also make an annual budget, which is oriented to the party policy, he had said.

Among other priorities, the chief minister had said that his government will dissolve 14 Socio-Economic Development (SEDP) boards and Mizoram Subordinate Service Selection Board (MSSSB) set up by Zoramthanga led Mizo National Front (MNF) government and will also introduce biometric attendance system in all government offices.