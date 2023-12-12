Major tragedy averted near Manipur border, 21 IEDs recovered.

Imphal: A major improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the National Highway 102 near Bongyang to Sinam village of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south was averted on Tuesday.

According to the security forces, a plastic bag containing a total of 21 high-powered IEDs and three coils of wire length around 30 meters light red in color was spotted by an alert road opening party of the Assam Rifles at a place near Bongyang to Sinam village.

The militants had planted these IEDs on the national highway connecting Imphal to Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector with Myanmar on the south.

Numerous civilian and military vehicles had passed through the location where the explosive was planted.

Soon after the report of the recovery of the explosives, a team of bomb experts for the state and central forces rushed to the spot and recovered the items safely.

Later the recovered items have been handed over to the nearest police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, the sources added.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Army and state forces continue their campaigns against insurgents in Manipur, conducting operations to target and eliminate them for restoration of peace in this strife-torn state.