Aizawl: Mizoram opposition parties and civil society organisations have threatened to stage a massive rally in Aizawl to protest against the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which the state assembly recently adopted, a leader said on Monday.

The Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCM), a coalition of several organisations, convened a meeting on September 6. Opposition parties and several groups, including the Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl or Mizo Women’s Association (MHIP), Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), and 12 environmental organisations, attended the meeting. They decided to unite in opposing the FCAA, 2023, JCM Secretary Dr. Vanlalsiama Chhangte said.

He stated that the political parties and organisations expressed serious concerns about the FCAA, 2023, arguing that it could endanger the land rights and ownership of the Mizo people, thereby causing long-term harm to both the state and the environment, posing risks to future generations.

The organisations and opposition parties urged the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to summon a special session to review and withdraw the resolution that endorsed the amendment Act, which the assembly adopted during its recent monsoon session on August 27, he added.

Chhangte also said that political parties and civil society organisations have resolved to hold a massive rally in Aizawl on Thursday to register their protest against the FCAA and to pressure the government to rescind the resolution adopting the Act.

Earlier, the main opposition parties, Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, ZORO, and JCM, vehemently criticised the Mizoram government for endorsing the FCAA, calling it a “serious threat” to the state.

Last week, the MNF submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, urging him to convene a special assembly session to reconsider and withdraw the resolution adopted on August 27.

The state assembly adopted the FCAA during its monsoon session on August 27, reversing an earlier resolution that opposed the amendment Act. The previous resolution had been adopted in August 2023 under the MNF-led government.

Meanwhile, Speaker Lalbiakzama said the assembly had unanimously approved the resolution adopting the FCAA.

“The assembly normally conducts a voice vote whenever it passes a bill or resolution. The Speaker asks members to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to express their support or opposition. Since no member said ‘No’ during the vote, the assembly unanimously approved the resolution,” the Speaker said at a news conference on Monday.

The Speaker refuted the allegations that someone shared the draft resolution copy with MLAs late, and he clarified that the assembly staff distributed hard copies of the resolution to all legislators seven days before the session.

Regarding the anti-FCAA resolution adopted in 2023, he said the state government took no action apart from notifying the state chief secretary and the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which is standard legislative procedure.