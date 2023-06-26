IMPHAL: With Manipur burning for the past 55 days, and no end to the large-scale violence in sight, the BJP governments – both at the Centre and the state – having failed to control the crisis, now seems to be resorting to spread of ‘fake’ propaganda to mislead the masses across India and hide their failures.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya, on Monday (June 26), tweeted that a party by the name – Manipur Patriotic Party – blamed the previous Congress governments at the Centre and Manipur for the crisis in the state.

“The Manipur Patriotic Party’s General Secretary (Org), Naorem Mohen blamed the Congress Party for being the root cause of the present crisis in the northeastern hill state. Writes an open letter to Rahul Gandhi,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

Jairam Ramesh should read it out to him… https://t.co/97CLazFWZP — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 25, 2023

But who is Naorem Mohen and where are the roots of this so called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party?

Till Sunday (June 25), none in the Northeast region, even in Manipur, was aware of the existence of a political party named Manipur Patriotic Party.

Furthermore, a twitter handle of this so called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party – was created only a few ago.

Moreover, interestingly, the news item mentioning the party blaming the Congress for the ongoing crisis in Manipur was first published on signpostnews.com.

It may be mentioned here that Naorem Mohen, who is the general secretary of the Manipur Patriotic Party, is interestingly, also the editor of the same portal.

Notably, being general secretary of the Manipur Patriotic Party and editor of a news portal are not the only things that define who Naorem Mohen is.

He is also well known in Manipur for having close ties with the ruling BJP.

Several pictures of Naorem Mohen with top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who has been silent on the issue of Manipur violence – are now being widely circulated on social media.

Naorem Mohen – the general secretary of the so-called political party – Manipur Patriotic Party – is also known for his anti-Kuki stand.

Even if there exists a political party by the name Manipur Patriotic Party, but can statements from one of its leaders, who is known to be closely associated with the ruling BJP, which has utterly failed to control the crisis in the state, be taken seriously.