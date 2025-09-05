Guwahati: The Newar community in Sikkim has launched a formal movement to develop the Newari language and include it in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.

The Sikkim Newar Guthi led the initiative, starting with the inauguration of a three-day Indrajatra festival in the Namthang constituency on Thursday.

The festival’s opening day included a Youth Convention on the Newari language, where community leaders, educators, and youth delegates discussed strategies to preserve and promote the language.

Sikkim Newar Guthi President N.K. Pradhan told Northeast Live that students who choose Newari in schools face challenges pursuing higher education because CBSE does not recognize the language.

“While Newari is currently taught in 26 schools across Sikkim, its absence from the CBSE-approved language list creates significant academic barriers. We aim to secure official recognition to ensure our students are not left behind,” Pradhan said.

This demand reflects long-standing concerns over linguistic representation and cultural preservation. The Sikkim Newar Guthi said the current initiative marks the start of a wider campaign to engage with education authorities and policymakers at both state and central levels.

The Indrajatra festival will continue until September 6 and will feature traditional performances, workshops, and discussions focused on Newar heritage and language revival.