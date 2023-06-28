IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have seized a sizeable number of arms, ammunition and bombs since launch of combing operations.

At least 250 bombs, 1110 arms and as many as 13,941 ammunition have been recovered by the security forces in Manipur.

The arms, ammunition and bombs that have been recovered by security forces from across Manipur are of different kinds.

It may be mentioned here that Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur police last month launched combing operations to recover looted weapons.

During the first days of turmoil in Manipur, miscreants looted huge cache of arms and ammunition from armouries of different forces stationed in the state.

According to sources, over 5000 weapons and over five lakh ammunition, belonging to different forces, were stolen by miscreants from different parts of the state since May 3.

Also read: Manipur: Government decides to implement ‘no work, no pay’ policy

The Manipur police, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been conducting combing operations to recover the looted weapons.

The forces are also conducting flag marches, patrolling and search operations in vulnerable areas across Manipur to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

As many as 119 checkpoints have also been set up by the security forces in different parts of Manipur to check movement of anti-social elements.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur and the central governments have decided to invite civil society organisations (CSOs) and community leaders for consultative talks and discuss ways to restore peace in the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also stated that stern action will be taken against those members of the militant outfits under suspension of operations (SoO), who violate the agreement.