Guwahati: The Assam government has issued an executive order directing immediate drought mitigation measures across several districts facing deficient rainfall.

The order, dated July 28, 2025, was issued following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and shared publicly by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, IAS.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the order, all District Commissioners (DCs) are instructed to assess the condition of irrigation infrastructure and restore non-functional schemes in vulnerable areas. Departments have been asked to activate pump sets, reopen minor irrigation channels, and tap into alternative water sources to support farmers facing water shortages.

The Agriculture Department has been directed to ensure availability of short-duration paddy seeds such as Bina-10 and Bina-11. District Agriculture Officers are required to prepare seed distribution plans with priority given to areas most affected by the rainfall deficit.

To safeguard against crop losses, the state has extended the enrollment deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Sali paddy till August 20, 2025. District authorities have been asked to increase awareness and ensure enrollment support at block and district levels.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The order also mandates identification of vulnerable households under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines to facilitate timely relief, if necessary. The Veterinary Department is tasked with ensuring water supply for livestock and maintaining adequate fodder reserves.

Coordination meetings among key departments—including Agriculture, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry, and ASDMA—are to be held in districts showing early signs of drought. All districts must submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority by July 31, 2025.

The executive order, signed by the Chief Secretary, outlines a structured response aimed at minimizing the impact of emerging drought-like conditions on agriculture and rural livelihoods in the state.