Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized by Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles and state agencies- police and excise and narcotics departments- seized over 1 kilogram of heroin worth around Rs 6 crore in two separate operations in Mizoram, Assam Rifles said.

Acting on specific inputs, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the state excise and narcotics department recovered 1 kilogram of heroin at the Serkawn area in the Lunglei district on Wednesday.

The team set up a mobile check post and intercepted a vehicle from where the smuggled heroin was seized.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Regional Committee plans second phase of border talks with Assam

The contraband worth around Rs 5.65 crore was concealed in 80 soap cases, it said.

Five people, including two women, were arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with heroin in Guwahati

In another operation on the same day, a combined team of Assam Rifles and state police also seized 145 grams of heroin worth around Rs 39.5 lakh at Kawbel in Saitual district, the Assam Rifles said.

Two persons were arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 5 soap cases and bottles, it said.