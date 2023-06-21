AIZAWL: Former Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo joined the Congress party.

Lalnunmawia Chuaungo joined the Congress party, months ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly are slated to be held later this year.

Besides Chuaungo, well known television presenter from Mizoram – Vanneihthanga Vanchhawng and senior journalist Lalremruata Renthlei also joined the Congress.

The trio joining the Congress is being seen as a major boost to the party ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Chuaungo said that he jumped into politics to work for the welfare of the people and Mizoram.

Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, retired as the chief secretary of Mizoram in October 2021.