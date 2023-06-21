AIZAWL: Former Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo joined the Congress party.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly are slated to be held later this year.
Besides Chuaungo, well known television presenter from Mizoram – Vanneihthanga Vanchhawng and senior journalist Lalremruata Renthlei also joined the Congress.
The trio joining the Congress is being seen as a major boost to the party ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram.
Chuaungo said that he jumped into politics to work for the welfare of the people and Mizoram.
Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, retired as the chief secretary of Mizoram in October 2021.