Guwahati: The city police carried out raids at Bhootnath and Manipuri Basti in Guwahati, Assam resulting in the apprehension of three individuals allegedly involved in drug related criminal activities.

The suspects have been identified as Nabiraj Hussain (35), Biki Shah (37), and M Rajesh Singh (53).

The police during the operation recovered a substantial amount of illicit substances from the possession of the suspects.

The seizure included 23 vials containing approximately 36 grams of heroin, which is known to be a highly potent and illegal narcotic substance.

Alongside the narcotics, authorities also confiscated two laptops, one tablet, 18 mobile phones, one mini camera, a sum of Rs 1710 in cash, and demonetized notes amounting to Rs 1500.

After operation was carried out based on actionable intelligence, it further led to the interception of a vehicle with the registration number NL-05-Y-751 at Jorabat.

During the search of the vehicle, authorities uncovered more evidence of illicit activities. Concealed within two soap boxes, eight plastic containers, and six eye kajal boxes, they discovered suspected heroin weighing approximately 132.7 grams.

Additionally, the police also seized 2.122 kilograms of ganja, meticulously divided into 53 small plastic packets.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle, identified as Bhim Bahadur Sunar, aged 39 and son of the late Kabiraj Sunar, was taken into custody.

He hails from the 3rd mile Riatsohkhlur village, Rilbong Shillong Police Station, located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.