Imphal: Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting India’s development, particularly in the Northeast region.

He highlighted cooperation in connectivity projects, economic frameworks, and people-to-people exchanges, stating that Japan will remain a trusted partner.

He also called for further strengthening the strategic and global partnership between the two nations by building on their longstanding friendship.

The ambassador was speaking at a function in Imphal on Saturday, which focused on the historical ties between Japan and the state of Manipur.

During World War II in 1944, Japanese forces, along with the Indian National Army, had advanced into Manipur. The war caused significant destruction to the state’s infrastructure and economy and resulted in displacement, loss of life, and property damage.

Many World War II heritage sites, cemeteries, and memorials remain in Manipur as reminders of that period.

Ambassador Ono expressed his appreciation to the Manipur Tourism Forum, the Nippon Foundation, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation for their efforts in preserving this history.

He was speaking on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Imphal Peace Museum and Hiroshima-Nagasaki Day, which included tributes and a renewed call for peace.

Reflecting on the Imphal campaign, Ono acknowledged the tragic loss of life among both Japanese soldiers and local civilians. “War takes everything and gives nothing in return,” he said during his visit to the India Peace Memorial. He conveyed Japan’s gratitude for the support and generosity of the people of Manipur.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continuing efforts to recover and repatriate the remains of Japanese soldiers when conditions allow.

The ambassador also acknowledged India’s longstanding gesture of observing moments of silence in Parliament to remember the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He described the Imphal Peace Museum as a symbol of peace and unity, stressing the significance of the calligraphy of ‘Heiwa’ (Peace) by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which represents the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In his closing remarks, Ono congratulated the museum on its anniversary and emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of war victims.

He said their aspiration for peace must continue to inspire future generations.