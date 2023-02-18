Imphal: The United States has agreed to invest 500 US million dollars in Manipur. This was stated by the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the B20 venue event in Imphal east district on Friday.

A company in the US has formally assured to invest 500 US million dollars in the tourism sector, chief minister N Biren told the newsmen while he was leading the B20 delegates at Ibudhou Marjing polo complex, Imphal.

The assurance was given when the chief minister and the US delegates met and held a discussion on Thursday night after the B20 conference held at the City Convention, Imphal, the CM said.

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused of Panjabari murder case killed in police firing

Moreover, the delegates from Argentina and Peru have also sought cooperation from the Manipur government for sending female health workers from the state.

The CM also stated a number of female nurses from Manipur are also at present working in Japan under an agreement.

Also Read: Assam Congress leaders busy fighting among themselves: AIUDF MLA

N Biren also disclosed that the delegates of Argentina also expressed their concern over sports development programs, especially in the footballers from Manipur saying that Manipur is the powerhouse of India.

The CM who also holds a planning portfolio said that his government has welcome proposed US investment and sent health workers from the state to Argentina and Peru.

Asked about the other foreign investments as proposed by other delegates of the B20 at present hosting in the state, the CM stated the state is expecting high investment from other delegates of different countries.

The three-day conference was the first of the four B20 sessions scheduled in the North East, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community hosted by India and organized under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ by the ministry of external affairs.

Delegates from Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, the United States, and the United Kingdom took part in the B20 conference.

Besides the delegates from these countries, visiting dignitaries include 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats including ambassadors.