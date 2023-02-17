Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has accused the Congress of having multiple lobbies and functioning under the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media, the legislator said that Congress has not been able to rise due to the internal lobbies in it. “They (Congress leaders) have been fighting among themselves and have not been able to rise”, he said.

He added, “You may see that in general, the MLAs in Congress cannot tolerate one another and hence they form lobbies which later affect the party. When they are not fighting among themselves, they will try to fight with the AIUDF when they should be fighting against the BJP which is in government.”

He added that the Congress leaders should have been focused on the government and the BJP as a whole. “They should have been pointing out what was wrong with the government or the BJP as they are in power but they choose fights with AIUDF. It seems that they (Congress) runs under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”, he added.

He claimed that Congress will not be able to win any seats in the Lok Sabha elections if such a thing goes on. “Seems that the fight among themself is a blueprint made by Himanta Biswa Sarma”, he added.