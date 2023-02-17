GUWAHATI: MV Ganga Vilas, world’s longest river cruise, has reached Assam on Friday (February 17).

MV Ganga Vilas arrived in Assam after completing its voyage through Bangladesh.

The vessel crossed the zero point at Dhubri in Assam along the India-Bangladesh border.

It will continue its onward journey to reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

The luxury vessel will travel for 13 days in Assam and make halts at several significant cultural, historical and religious sites before reaching Dibrugarh.

The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on January 13.

The vessel has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stopovers in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance.

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier said that the vessel would carry 32 tourists from Switzerland, 14 of whom would disembark at Kolkata with an equal number boarding again for the onward journey to Dibrugarh, from where they will fly back to New Delhi.

Sonowal had also said that MV Ganga Vilas would herald a new age of river cruise tourism in India.