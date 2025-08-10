Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has dismissed a complaint filed by Abul Islam, a resident of Nayanjala in Tripura’s Sonamura, alleging illegal detention, humiliation, and denial of necessities by officers of Kalamchoura police station.

The case arose from an investigation into an abduction that sparked communal tensions in the area in October 2024.

Abul Islam’s complaint alleges that on 23 October 2024, Officer-in-Charge Naru Gopal Deb and Inspector Shyam Sankar Reang verbally abused him and unlawfully detained him in the police lock-up.

Authorities allegedly detained Islam for not revealing the whereabouts of his son, Faruk Islam, who Swapan Das of Manikyanagar accused of abducting his 19-year-old daughter, Jimpi Das.

In his complaint, Abul Islam alleged that the O/C used derogatory language, calling him “Suorer Baccha,” “Shekherput,” and “Haramir Jat.” He further claimed that the officers asked him in offensive slang, “tor put koi ache ko?”

Islam also stated that despite falling ill in custody, he was denied food, drinking water, and a bedsheet on a cold night.

The THRC’s investigation highlighted that the incident contributed to tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the locality.

“The Hindu community reacted strongly, labeling the situation as ‘Love Jihad,’ which heightened local unrest,” the Commission noted.

The Commission concluded that the police acted to prevent further violence and locate the missing girl.

The O/C, aware of rising communal tensions, took precautionary steps and prioritized the search for the girl.

The report stated that authorities detained Abul Islam, along with three of Faruk Islam’s friends, to gather information.

The investigation confirmed instances of harsh behavior during questioning, but concluded these actions were part of the process.

The Commission concluded that detaining Abul Islam and his associates was essential to easing communal tensions and locating the missing girl, a Hindu woman who had eloped with a Muslim man.

The Commission found no audio or video evidence to support the allegations of communal slurs. However, it acknowledged that Abul Islam might have felt aggrieved by the investigation’s approach.

Abul Islam later requested the withdrawal of his complaint, explaining that it had been filed under emotional distress and that he had not been coerced into retracting it.

The Commission recorded this request and, after a thorough review, determined that the police officers’ actions were not unlawful. It concluded that the complaint lacked merit and decided to dispose of the case.

The Commission will communicate its decision to both Abul Islam and the Superintendent of Police of Sepahijala district.