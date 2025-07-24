Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of alleged illegal and unscientific construction at the historic College Tilla Lake in Agartala, issuing notices to key government departments and Agartala Smart City Ltd.

Acting on a complaint by the “Forum for Protection of Environment and Water Bodies,” the Commission has sought responses within 15 days on charges of environmental and human rights violations. Activists Nikhil Debnath and Jayanta Bhattacharjee, who filed the complaint, have urged immediate intervention to stop construction activities at the lake site.

The complainants allege that College Tilla Lake, a natural wetland and designated Biodiversity Sensitive Zone, is facing irreversible ecological damage due to concrete structures, artificial bridges, and lighting installations. The lake, historically donated by the Maharaja of Tripura, supports over 28 migratory bird species and bat colonies and plays a key role in groundwater recharge, climate moderation, and urban biodiversity.

The construction activities allegedly violate several laws, including the Wetlands Rules 2017, the Environment Protection Act 1986, the Tripura Land Revenue Act 1960, and the Biological Diversity Act 2002. The activists argue this threatens the right to life and health, especially for children and the elderly, and undermines cultural and ecological heritage.

The THRC has directed the Urban Development and Revenue Departments, PCCF, CEO of Agartala Smart City Ltd., and the District Magistrate of West Tripura to submit detailed reports. The Commission observed the case indicates a serious environmental imbalance and threat to species.

A hearing will be scheduled after the authorities respond.