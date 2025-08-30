Guwahati: As Assam prepares to celebrate the birth centenary of music maestro Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, uncertainty clouds the participation of his only son, Tej Hazarika, in the grand festivities.

The Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has planned a year-long tribute, including a Rs 100 commemorative silver coin, to honour the Sudhakantha.

The celebrations, starting September 8, 2025, will culminate in a high-profile event on September 13 in Guwahati, but whether Tej will attend in person or virtually remains unclear.

Tej, who resides in Toronto, Canada, is a professional in the field of information technology and has been a steadfast custodian of his father’s legacy.

He manages the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Foundation and actively promotes his father’s music and cultural contributions.

Tej, born to Dr. Hazarika and his wife, Priyamvada Patel Hazarika, is the only child of the legendary artiste.

Priyamvada, passed away in 1994, and Tej has since maintained a private life, with little public information about other immediate family members.

His commitment to preserving his father’s work remains unwavering, as seen in his recent social media activity.

Tej recently shared a Chitrabon-E-Magazine post, highlighting the Union Ministry of Finance’s gazette notification for the Rs 100 coin, issued under the Coinage Act, 2011.

The 40-gram silver coin, featuring Dr. Hazarika’s portrait and inscribed with Birth Centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, symbolizes national pride in the maestro’s legacy.

Tej’s virtual participation in the core committee meeting, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscores his dedication, but his physical attendance at the September 13 event at Khanapara’s Veterinary College Playground, where he is invited as a state guest, is yet to be confirmed.

The Assam government has planned extensive celebrations, including cultural programmes, a dedicated museum, and a special Assam Legislative Assembly session on September 9.

Prime Minister Modi, rescheduling his visit due to the Vice-Presidential elections, will inaugurate projects during his September 13-14 visit.

Events will extend to Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. A biography in multiple languages and a proposal to rename Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport after Hazarika are also planned.

Tej’s connection to his father’s legacy, from Manuhe Manuhor Babe to songs inspired by Arunachal’s Idu Mishmi community, resonates deeply.

As Assam honours Dr. Hazarika, Tej’s potential absence raises questions about family representation at this historic milestone.