Guwahati: In her first public outreach since being appointed chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) earlier this month, former MLA and renowned actress Angoorlata Deka went live on Facebook on Saturday evening, addressing pressing issues of gender based violence.

Deka, who assumed the role on August 5, highlighted the influx of complaints related to dowry and domestic violence pouring into her office since she joined.

Expressing deep concern, Deka described the heartbreaking sight of women bearing physical marks of abuse on their bodies.

“It is very sorrowful to see women showing physical marks of abuse on their body. I will help the helpless,” she stated emphatically.

She urged a balanced approach to family harmony, questioning, “Why every time a woman? Man should also try to keep their family happy.”

Deka assured victims of comprehensive support, including treatment, justice, and lawful assistance.

Reaffirming her commitment to women’s empowerment, Deka said, “I understand my duty and responsibilities and also want to see the women and young girls as mentally and physically sound with confidence.”

She invited anyone with grievances to visit her office in Guwahati, emphasizing accessibility and prompt action.

Deka also announced an upcoming press meet in Guwahati between September 6 and 7, where she plans to discuss further initiatives.

Her appointment marks a new chapter for ASCW, leveraging her background as a BJP leader and public figure to amplify women’s voices in Assam.

Data on Women-Related Issues in Assam

Assam grapples with severe women-related issues, including high rates of domestic violence, dowry demands, gender discrimination, lack of awareness, and inadequate infrastructure like women police stations.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), over 30% of women in Assam reported spousal violence, a rise from 24.5% in NFHS-4 (2015-16), with 8% of young women facing sexual violence. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows domestic violence dominating crimes against women, with rates at 330 per 100,000 population, alongside dowry deaths, rape, trafficking, and kidnapping. In 2021, Dhubri district reported the highest incidents.

Lack of awareness exacerbates the problem; many women endure abuse silently due to societal stigma and low education levels.

Female literacy stands at 66.27%, compared to 77.85% for males, fueling gender discrimination in employment, property rights, and decision-making. Only 3.5% of victims seek police help, reflecting distrust and underreporting.

Women police stations, intended for handling domestic violence and dowry cases, exist but face challenges in effectiveness and reach. Studies note increased registrations post-establishment, yet implementation gaps persist, with units often understaffed and lacking resources.

Other issues include marital rape, acid attacks, and honor-based violence, rooted in patriarchal norms. Assam ranks among India’s worst states for violence against women, demanding urgent reforms in awareness campaigns, legal aid, and infrastructure to foster gender equality.