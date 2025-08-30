Imphal: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles and local police, apprehended four active cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Border Pillar 86 along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal District with Myanmar to the south, officials reported on Saturday.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding suspected militant movement, two operational columns were deployed to intercept infiltration along a known route. In the early hours of 29 August, vigilant troops observed suspicious movement near the border and swiftly launched an ambush.

The team challenged and apprehended four individuals attempting to cross into Indian Territory.

The detained persons were later identified as Chabungbam Manaocha Meitei, Waikhom Ithoi Meitei, Ningthoujam Rakesh, and Tekecham Nanao Singh. During preliminary questioning, all four confessed to being active members of the PLA, confirming their involvement in insurgent activities.

Following standard procedures, the apprehended individuals were handed over to Kakching Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

A defence wing statement issued on Saturday states that the capture marks a significant setback to hostile elements seeking to destabilize peace in the region.

The operation highlights the seamless coordination between security forces and civil authorities in safeguarding national interests and maintaining law and order in sensitive border areas.

Assam Rifles continues to uphold its legacy as the Sentinels of the North East, demonstrating unwavering vigilance and operational excellence in countering insurgency and protecting the sovereignty of the nation.