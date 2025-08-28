Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has officially announced its participation in the nationwide celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary “Bard of the Brahmaputra.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein confirmed the decision on Thursday after attending a high-level core committee meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati.

“Bhupen da’s voice belongs not only to Assam but to the entire Northeast and beyond,” Mein told Northeast Now after the meeting. “Arunachal Pradesh will honour his legacy through a state-level event at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley this September. This is our heartfelt tribute to a cultural icon whose music continues to inspire unity.”

He added that Dr. Hazarika’s contribution to music, literature, and social cohesion transcends generations and boundaries. “By celebrating his centenary, we’re celebrating the soul of the Northeast,” Mein said.

The meeting focused on preparations for the year-long centenary celebrations beginning on September 8, Hazarika’s birth anniversary.

The main commemorative event will take place on September 13 in Guwahati, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will later travel to Mangaldoi on September 14 and also attend a programme at Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

To mark the milestone, the Union Ministry of Finance has approved the release of a Rs 100 commemorative coin.

Chief Minister Sarma shared the gazette notification online, calling the coin a “timeless recognition” of Hazarika’s legacy and thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support.

The Assam Legislative Assembly will hold a special session on September 9, fully dedicated to Dr. Hazarika. One key proposal includes renaming Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport as Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Airport.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a multifaceted genius, was not just a singer but a poet, composer, filmmaker, and social reformer.

Drawing inspiration from both Assamese folk roots and global influences like Paul Robeson, he used art to bridge divides and promote humanity.

He received India’s highest honours, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His life’s work remains a guiding light for cultural unity across the region.

With Arunachal’s participation, the centenary celebrations now reflect the pan-Northeast legacy of a man whose music still echoes across generations.