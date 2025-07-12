Roing: A curfew has been imposed at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh, following a mob lynching incident on Friday that has left the situation tense.

Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringu Ngupok stated that while the situation remains tense, it is under control.

He said four companies of additional security forces have been deployed in Roing town.

IGP P. N. Khirmey is currently in Roing to monitor developments, and Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung is in constant communication with administrative and police officials.

The incident involved the lynching of a youth by an enraged mob in Roing. According to sources, the mob stormed the police station, dragged the accused out, and then lynched him.

The youth was accused of repeatedly raping several minor girls, aged between six and eight, from Mount Carmel School in Roing.

Sources indicate that the accused exploited lax security at the school hostel, gaining entry in the late evening hours to molest and rape the girls.

The horrific incidents came to light when parents took their daughters to the hospital after they complained of abdominal pain and other issues.

“An FIR has been lodged at Roing police station under the POSCO Act,” SP Ngupok confirmed, adding, “School authorities will also come under the ambit of investigation.”