Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in RVNL Assam in 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of professionals in civil engineering discipline on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Sr. DGM- Civil

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering. Minimum 7 and 14 years work experience for officials of Govt. and Pvt. Sectors respectively

Name of post : Manager – Civil

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/University approved by AICTE. Minimum 4 and 8 years work experience for officials of Govt. and Pvt. Sectors respectively

Name of post : Dy. Manager – Civil

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/University approved by AICTE. Minimum 3 and 5 years work experience for officials of Govt. and Pvt. Sectors respectively

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Civil

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/University approved by AICTE

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/Uni versity approved by AICTE.

Minimum 3 and 6 years work experience for Degree and Diploma candidates respectively

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications duly signed by candidate, with latest passport size photograph affixed (not older than 03 months) & accompanied by copy of relevant documents in a sealed envelope.

The envelope containing the application should be super scribed as ‘Application for the post of

………….. (name of the post) and Advt. No.-_……………..

Closing Date:16/10/2025 (Time upto 17:00 Hrs)

Application Fees :

UR/OBC : Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/EWS : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here