Guwahati: In a shocking incident, police have arrested two youths and a tuition teacher in connection with the attempted sexual assault of two schoolgirls at Nabanoor Talent Academy in Assam’s Fingua village.

The accused, identified as Saiful Islam (15), Mehbub Hussain (18), and Moinul Haque, were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident during a joint operation by Balapara Police of Bajali and Sarthebari police of Barpeta.

The teacher was arrested for allegedly helping the two youths escape.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Nabanoor Talent Academy, where two girls had gone for tuition classes. Taking advantage of the absence of the teacher in the classroom, the accused allegedly harassed the girls, made inappropriate advances, and attempted sexual assault on Wednesday.

However, the victims’ families later lodged a formal complaint at Balapara Police Outpost.

The incident triggered widespread public anger. On Wednesday evening, local residents staged a protest in front of Balapara Police Outpost, demanding immediate arrests the two youth. Responding promptly, the police apprehended the accused and later produced them before the Barpeta Court.

The incident has raised serious concerns about youth behaviour and campus safety. Many are questioning how such an incident could occur in an educational setting and whether adequate safety measures are being enforced at the institute.