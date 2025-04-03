Guwahati: Assam police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man, Haris Uddin following allegations of attempted sexual assault against a minor girl in Dasgram area of Sribhumi, Assam, an official stated.

The official stated that the accused, Haris Uddin, allegedly entered the victim’s residence with the intent to commit sexual assault.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon receiving initial reports Nilambazar Police officers responded promptly, apprehending the accused. The police have initiated a formal investigation, the official said.

He stated that the authority admitted the victim to a medical facility for examination and treatment.

It stated that the incident has raised significant concerns regarding community safety, particularly in light of a separate sexual harassment incident on a public bus that occurred within the past 24 hours.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authority has deployed Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) to the area to oversee the situation and ensure the apprehension of all involved parties, the official added.