Imphal: A woman lawyer was allegedly sexually harassed and physically assaulted by a 27-year-old man in Imphal, reports said on Thursday.

According to reports, a man identified as Longjam Rohit Singh on Tuesday assaulted the female lawyer and tried to outrage her modesty while she was on the way to the Revenue Tribunal at Lamphelpat in Imphal from Manipur High Court.

The alleged incident has sparked strong reactions among the lawyers’ fraternity in Imphal.

In a press statement, Samarjit Hawaibam, secretary of the High Court Bar Association of Manipur, on Thursday said that a joint meeting of the High Court Bar Association of Manipur and All Manipur Bar Association was held in protest against the incident.

The meeting strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprit.