Guwahati: A government school teacher was arrested by the police on charges of sexually harassing a minor student in Central Assam’s Morigaon district.

The teacher, identified as Bhaben Nath, allegedly sexually harassed a student of the Class 8 on numerous occasions.

The teacher was arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the 14-year-old student.

A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered against the teacher.

The teacher was produced in a local court on Thursday evening which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said a police official.