Guwahati: Security forces have intensified measures across Manipur, including Imphal, ahead of Independence Day, officials confirmed on Thursday.

State police, Central Armed Police Forces, the Army, and Assam Rifles have increased their presence at key junctions like Keisampat and Moirangkhom in and around Manipur’s capital.

Officials said preparations for the August 15 celebrations are in full swing, with personnel from the CRPF, police, and Assam Rifles, along with students, participating in march-past rehearsals at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground and district headquarters.

On Wednesday, CRPF units set up mobile check posts at several strategic locations, the force announced on X.

Security teams inspected 443 vehicles and frisked 722 individuals as part of heightened surveillance.

Meanwhile, several banned groups have called for a general strike on Friday.