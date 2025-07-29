Agartala: Tripura Police seized cannabis valued at over Rs 1 crore in two separate operations conducted in the early hours of Tuesday in the Sepahijala district.

According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the first operation resulted in the arrest of a man identified as Indra Kumar Debbarma. Authorities recovered cannabis worth approximately Rs 28 lakh from his possession.

In a parallel operation in Dhanirampur, police discovered a large consignment of cannabis hidden deep inside a forested area. Officers found 386 kilograms of dry cannabis packed in nine plastic drums. The cache, which was unclaimed and seemingly abandoned, was seized after completing necessary legal formalities.

Preliminary assessments suggest the forest haul is worth around Rs 77.2 lakh in the illicit market. Police believe the consignment was being stockpiled for illegal distribution.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the individuals and networks responsible for the smuggling operation.

