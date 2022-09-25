AGARTALA: A policeman in Tripura has been accused of torturing a teenager.

The Tripura policeman allegedly administered electric shock to the teenager, inserted needles in his fingers, besides beating him up.

This horrific administration of “third-degree” by the policeman has been reported from Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at a local police station against the accused policeman.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ali Ullah.

The family members of the victim boy has alleged that despite lodging of the FIR, no action has been initiated by the police against the accused constable.

The accused Tripura policeman has been identified as Alauddin Majumder.

It is being alleged that Majumder, on September 20, had summoned the victim – Ali Ullah – to his residence.

Also read: Tripura: President Murmu to lay foundation stone for digital museum in Agartala on Oct 14

When Ali reached Majumder’s residence, the latter called him a thief and started assaulting the youth.

The accused constable alleged that his wife’s mobile phone was stolen earlier this year and recently he came to know it was ‘taken’ by Ali Ullah.

Majumder called the boy and asked him to return the mobile phone, but the teenager denied the allegation.

This made the police constable angry, and he started beating up the boy.

Later, Ali was also allegedly subjected to electric shock.

Moreover, needles were inserted into his fingers.

The locals of the area, later, rescued the teenager and sent him home.

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police seeking justice.

On Saturday, when the victim’s mother went to the police station for an update on their complaint, the policemen there allegedly threatened the woman of “dire consequences if they pursued the matter”.