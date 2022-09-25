Agartala: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tripura on October 14 to lay the foundation stone for a digital museum at the 105-year-old historic Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala, said a minister.

The palace has functioned as the Raj Bhawan for 46 years.

The ministry of tourism has accepted the proposal for turning the century-old palace into a digital museum and sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the same, Tourism minister Pranajit Sinha Roy told reporters in Agartala on Saturday.

He said the BJP government has been working for the development of the tourism industry in the state since its first day in office.

“All the historical and natural tourist spots have been renovated with modern facilities while other ancillary services, including hotels, food parks and transport were brought to the fold of tourist-friendly provisions,” said the minister.