NEW DELHI: President of India – Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom.

President Droupadi Murmu will be in London from September 17 to 19 for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Droupadi Murmu will pay tribute to the departed soul and offer condolences to the royal family on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain’s history, had passed away in the afternoon of September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.

She was 96-years-old at the time she breathed her last.

Queen Elizabeth was suffering from health issues since October last year, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Her funeral will be the first state funeral in Britain since that of former UK PM Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.

Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend.

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will attend the funeral services along with First Lady Jill Biden.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have also reportedly accepted invitations.

Meanwhile, no representative from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar have been invited.