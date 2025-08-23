Imphal: The Narcotics Affairs and Border Police (NAB), in coordination with Kakching district police, arrested two individuals on Friday for allegedly smuggling heroin from Myanmar into Manipur.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team launched a flash operation and intercepted a three-wheeler moving from Moreh — the border town along the Indo-Myanmar frontier — towards Mao in northern Manipur.

The interception took place at Pallel Thongwangma area along NH-102 under Kakching Police Station.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hidayatullah (27), a resident of Phaicham Veng Bidna Part-1, Moreh Ward No. 3, Tengnoupal district, and Muhammad Islamuddin Khan (45) of Moreh Ward No. 5, Tengnoupal district.

During the search, police recovered: Three soap cases containing heroin powder weighing approximately 47 grams, and One auto-rickshaw used in the transportation.

Both individuals, along with the seized items, were taken to Kakching police station. An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, and further investigation is underway.