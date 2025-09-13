Guwahati: Boycott India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash!

That’s the clarion call from Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of one of the Pahalgam massacre victims.

Lashing out at the Union Government’s decision to back India-Pakistan encounters at multilateral events, she abhorred the gesture and appealed to all the stakeholders concerned to boycott the fixture.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday in the UAE.

Describing Pakistan as a “terrorist nation,” Aishanya alleged that even the BCCI has ignored the sacrifices of 26 people who lost their lives in the terror attack on April 22, this year.

“BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families. What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists. It is viewed as our national game,” she said.

And she added, “Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it.”

“What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them with revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this,” Aishanya said in Kanpur.

Asking for a nationwide boycott, she exhorted the fans to take a stand.

“Don’t switch on your TVs. Don’t give them the numbers. Boycott this match.”

And she isn’t the only one – people across professions have asked the BCCi to shun the encounter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes, “If BCCI and GoI can’t call off the match between India and Pakistan, high time we as citizens boycott viewing the match. Say no to cricket over terror let us unitedly stand with the 26 families of Pahalgam terror attack.

AAP leaders staged a protest against the marquee clash.

#WATCH | AAP leaders and workers in Delhi protest against the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.



