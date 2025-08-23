Horoscope Today | 23 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (23 August 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

You might have some important work to do at home, Aries, but unexpected visitors might have other ideas for your day. Don’t get angry or frustrated. Explain what’s going on politely but firmly, and make arrangements to meet your friends later. They’ll probably understand so there’s no need to try to play host when your mind is somewhere else.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Electronic communication could be difficult today, Taurus. Everything that can go wrong might go wrong – phones, email, copiers. Driving a car could land you in impossible traffic. If you really need to speak to someone, the best thing to do may be to take a walk and go see them in person.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Money problems may seem to be escalating, Gemini, and you could be hard-pressed to find a way to deal with them right now. The situation is temporary. Put all paperwork aside for now. If you wait a day until you’re feeling a little less stressed, you’ll be able to get a better handle on the situation and juggle your budget in order to make it all work.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Your four walls could seem to be closing in on you today, Cancer. You might feel that you’ll go crazy if you don’t get out for a while. But responsibilities may keep you indoors anyway. It’s important to get out. Take a brisk walk around the neighborhood, run a quick errand, return a book to the library. This should bring some relief, at least for now.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Sudden psychic insights that seem important could come your way today, Leo, but you could be confused about their meaning. This might bother you today unless you write your thoughts down. Sometimes the process of recording your ideas can bring an insight’s meaning to light. If this doesn’t help, keep your notes until tomorrow. Things should become clearer then.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

You and some friends might spontaneously decide to do something adventurous, Virgo, such as take a trip out of town. This might be fun. Make sure you go somewhere that one of you knows fairly well or there’s a slight danger that you might get lost or hit traffic at the wrong time. Also make sure that others know where you are so no one worries.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

News of an unexpected career break could come your way, Libra. This can be exciting and it should make a big difference in your life. This time definitely calls for some modesty. If you act too proud or thrilled, you might stir some envy among your colleagues, and this could come back to haunt you later. Save your excitement for your family.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Are you taking a long-distance trip by air, Scorpio? Postpone it if you can. It might end up being slow and tedious. If you must travel, be prepared for delays, lost luggage, or bad weather. Travel light, be at the airport early, and take some reading material. If you’re planning a trip, don’t confirm the arrangements or the same effects might apply when you do travel. Wait a few days.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your subconscious mind is active today, Sagittarius. You might have psychic insights and some odd dreams. However convoluted they may be, they’re trying to tell you something, possibly about your relationship with a friend or love partner. Make a list of the symbols and then figure out what they mean to you. The symbols in these dreams are probably all very personal.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

This isn’t a good day to get together with your romantic partner, Capricorn, or even talk on the phone at length. Keep your conversations brief and make arrangements to meet in a few days. Your friend could be in a very agitated state of mind and might take offense at an innocent remark from you. This could cause an unpleasant quarrel. Be patient!

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Some technological gadgets that you make copious use of may go out of whack today, Aquarius. This could prove frustrating for you, but don’t vent your frustrations on them. That wouldn’t help! Stay calm and call in a professional to fix the problem. Think of the expense as a contribution to your own mental health.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

If you’re single, you might meet someone new and exciting today. You might feel this is the perfect partner for you. Be cautious! This wonderful new person may have money problems or be jealous and possessive. Move ahead if it feels right, but move ahead with caution and don’t be swept off your feet until you’re certain that this person is OK.