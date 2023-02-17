Guwahati: The prime accused of the murder of a state dairy firm distributor murder case allegedly escaped from police custody in Guwahati on Thursday night.

According to reports, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Purabi Dairy distributor escaped from the police while he was being taken to the Botahghuli area in Guwahati by the Satgaon Police for conducting a search operation.

According to police, he was in handcuffs when he escaped from custody.

A section of concerned citizens has raised a question on how can an accused in such a critical case escape from the police. Some have even questioned the police for its inefficiency in controlling crime and even keeping an arrested person in its custody.

Earlier on February 10, Alam tried to kill himself in the lockup at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

Shah Alam is the prime accused in the case and is a resident of the Panjabari area where Ranjit Bora was killed.

As per reports, Shah Alam attempted to kill himself using the sharp edges of a bucket. He tried to cut his nerves on the wrist.

Shah Alam is among six accused in the case. Of the six, five have already been arrested.

The distributor of Purabi Diary, Ranjit Bora was shot dead inside his car he was travelling to a bank in Guwahati to deposit money.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.