Guwahati: On Friday, one of the accused in the Ranjit Bora murder case allegedly tried to kill himself inside the lockup of the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

The accused person, Shah Alam Talukdar is the prime accused in the case and is a resident of the Panjabari area where Ranjit Bora was killed.

As per reports, Shah Alam attempted to kill himself using the sharp edges of a bucket. He tried to cut his nerves on the wrist.

Shah Alam is among six accused in the case. Of the six, five have already been arrested.

The distributor of Purabi Diary, Ranjit Bora was shot inside the car he was travelling into a bank in Guwahati, Assam to deposit money.

Bora died at the GMCH as he was shot in the head.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.

The assailants after firing bullets at Bora fled the spot with Rs 5 lakhs.